BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2213 Down 38 Mar 2217 2231 2163 2176 Down 39 May 2252 2265 2206 2213 Down 38 Jul 2273 2285 2228 2235 Down 35 Sep 2292 2302 2249 2255 Down 34 Dec 2304 2318 2266 2273 Down 31 Mar 2314 2322 2276 2284 Down 29 May 2296 2296 2284 2293 Down 27 Jul 2300 Down 28 Sep 2307 Down 30 Dec 2314 Down 30