  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/01/31 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2213 Down 38
Mar 2217 2231 2163 2176 Down 39
May 2252 2265 2206 2213 Down 38
Jul 2273 2285 2228 2235 Down 35
Sep 2292 2302 2249 2255 Down 34
Dec 2304 2318 2266 2273 Down 31
Mar 2314 2322 2276 2284 Down 29
May 2296 2296 2284 2293 Down 27
Jul 2300 Down 28
Sep 2307 Down 30
Dec 2314 Down 30