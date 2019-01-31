BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2213
|Down
|38
|Mar
|2217
|2231
|2163
|2176
|Down
|39
|May
|2252
|2265
|2206
|2213
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2273
|2285
|2228
|2235
|Down
|35
|Sep
|2292
|2302
|2249
|2255
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2304
|2318
|2266
|2273
|Down
|31
|Mar
|2314
|2322
|2276
|2284
|Down
|29
|May
|2296
|2296
|2284
|2293
|Down
|27
|Jul
|2300
|Down
|28
|Sep
|2307
|Down
|30
|Dec
|2314
|Down
|30