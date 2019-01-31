PARIS (AP) — A Swiss conductor who has faced multiple accusations of sexual assault will conduct a concert by the National Orchestra of France on Sunday, his highest profile performance since the allegations were first revealed by The Associated Press.

Charles Dutoit was chosen to conduct Berlioz' "The Damnation of Faust" at the Paris Philharmonic. The orchestra said in a statement Wednesday to the AP that Dutoit was the only conductor with the necessary skills available at short notice after house conductor Emmanuel Krivine pulled out last week.

Neither the orchestra or the Philharmonic would comment.

The AP reported in 2017 that three opera singers and a musician accused Dutoit of sexually assaulting them between 1985 and 2010. Several orchestras severed ties with him as a result.

Dutoit denies the allegations.