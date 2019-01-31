WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has passed a 2.6 percent pay raise for civilian federal employees. Lawmakers say the raise shows respect for a workforce that just endured a 35-day partial government shutdown.

It matches the raise given to the military last year and would override a pay freeze imposed by President Donald Trump.

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia, whose district includes thousands of federal workers, says government employees "have dedicated their lives and careers" to public service, "yet far too often their sacrifice and dedication go unappreciated."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, who also represents many federal workers, says the shutdown was just "the latest in the long list of attacks on our hardworking federal civilian workforce."

The bill was approved 259-161 and now goes to the Senate.