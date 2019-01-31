RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia's Royal Court says an anti-corruption sweep that saw top Saudi princes, businessmen and officials detained at the Ritz-Carlton for several weeks has concluded after netting 400 billion Saudi riyals ($106.6 billion) for the government.

The recovered assets include cash, property and business assets, the Royal Court said in its Wednesday evening announcement, adding that the work of an anti-corruption committee formed to oversee the 2017 sweep headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had concluded its work.

Some 381 people were questioned in the campaign, with 87 agreeing to settlements, 56 facing criminal charges and eight refusing to settle.

The sweep helped cement the crown prince's grip on power. Among those detained were billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and two sons of the late King Abdullah.