WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says Vice President Mike Pence will visit Poland and Germany in mid-February.

During his meetings and speeches, he will focus on the NATO alliance, trade and stabilizing the Middle East.

The vice president will give keynote remarks at a forum in Warsaw. The White House says he will focus on the United States' commitment to work with partners to "help build a strong, secure and economically viable Middle East."

The White House says he will also work to enhance U.S.-Poland relations, particularly on military and energy issues.

In Germany, Pence will speak about international security challenges at the Munich Security Conference. He will also have one-on-one discussions with other participants and highlight the administration's call for more equitable cost sharing within NATO.