Super Bowl week to feature Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2019/01/31 01:24
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music artists like Travis Scott and Jermaine Dupri have been criticized for taking part in Super Bowl-related events, but their shows — and many others — will still go on.

Dupri is hosting a concert series called Super Bowl Live, while Scott is expected to perform at the Pepsi Super Bowl Party two days before performing at Super Bowl 53 on Sunday. The week will feature performances by Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Aerosmith, Diplo and Lil Wayne.

The NFL's biggest event faces a political firestorm as some entertainers believe social injustice needs to be addressed during the game.

Scott will join headliner Maroon 5 and Big Boi during the halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the New England Patriots plays the Los Angeles Rams.