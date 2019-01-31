TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 21-year-old man accused of plotting a mass shooting at a synagogue in Ohio has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge.

The Justice Department says that his plan was never carried out and that it came about after a gunman killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October.

A federal grand jury grand jury indicted Damon Joseph this week on charges that include attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group and attempting to commit a hate crime.

Joseph, of the Toledo suburb of Holland, was arrested in early December after he received two AR-15 rifles from an undercover agent.

Investigators say he talked about wanting to kill as many people as possible at a synagogue in the Toledo area.

His attorney declined to comment.