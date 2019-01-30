Andretti Autosport will field a five-car all-American lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

Conor Daly snagged the fifth seat, with the Air Force as his sponsor.

Team owner Michael Andretti consistently puts together competitive Indy 500 lineups and this year his roster is exclusively American drivers. Daly completes the lineup with former Indy 500 winners Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay, along with Marco Andretti and Zach Veach.

The Air Force additionally signed as an associate partner for all four of the Andretti cars during the full IndyCar season.

Daly does not have a ride yet for the upcoming IndyCar season. The Indianapolis 500 is May 26.

The Indiana native worked with the Air Force during last year's 500 and delivered such a significant return on investment that the Air Force wanted to sponsor Daly again this year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports