TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A budget of NT$400 million set aside by the Ministry of Culture (MOC) for establishing a Taiwanese-language television station has cleared the Legislative Yuan, according to a recent MOC press release.

The budget was included in the Central Government General Budget Proposal for 2019, which passed the third reading on Jan. 10.

The Public Television Service Foundation (PTS), which is Taiwan’s public broadcasting operation, submitted a proposal for such a channel to the MOC. PTS plans for the new channel to begin broadcasting later this year, according to the ministry.

“Taiwan has already established public media outlets for Hakka and indigenous languages through governmental support, and in its ongoing effort to realize equal cultural rights, the Ministry of Culture has been actively pushing for the establishment of a Taiwanese-language station under the auspices of the Public Television Service Foundation,” the MOC said.

Of the NT$400 million budget approved, NT$300 million will be allocated to PTS’s work to establish the new Taiwanese-language channel, produce programming for it, engage in marketing, and develop talent for the channel, according to the ministry.

The remaining NT$100 million will be set aside for assisting PTS’s subsidiary, Chinese Television Service (CTS), in producing Taiwanese-language materials, the MOC said, adding that programs made by PTS and CTS will both be aired on the new channel.