GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — United States defender Matt Polster has joined Scottish club Rangers from the Chicago Fire.

The 25-year-old Polster has signed a 2½-year deal with the Glasgow club, which is managed by former England captain Steven Gerrard.

Rangers is second in the league, three points behind Glasgow rival Celtic.

Polster made his debut for the United States in a 0-0 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina in January 2018.

He's the latest American to play for Rangers after DaMarcus Beasley, Carlos Bocanegra, Maurice Edu and Claudio Reyna.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports