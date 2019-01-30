Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 30, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;32;27;Showers around;32;26;SSW;17;80%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;25;18;Nice with sunshine;25;18;WNW;17;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;15;5;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;SSW;9;85%;82%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;16;10;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SW;22;65%;29%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;Partly sunny;3;-2;ESE;17;85%;67%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;3;-6;Decreasing clouds;-2;-13;NNE;3;79%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Not as cool;13;4;ESE;10;67%;6%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mainly cloudy;-5;-17;A little p.m. snow;-13;-31;NE;22;83%;75%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun, some clouds;37;25;Very hot;38;27;NE;16;38%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;15;9;Showers around;14;9;WSW;16;67%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;18;Nice with some sun;26;18;NE;12;66%;4%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;7;NW;8;67%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;74%;93%;6

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;28;15;Decreasing clouds;27;13;ESE;11;55%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;8;62%;40%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;7;Periods of sun;16;10;WSW;20;65%;63%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;3;-7;Sunny intervals;2;-8;SW;15;7%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;SE;6;87%;35%;1

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;3;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-2;SE;9;69%;19%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;Cloudy;20;9;SE;10;70%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;19;Sunshine;31;19;E;16;41%;1%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-4;ESE;7;86%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with clearing;2;-4;Inc. clouds;1;-1;ESE;9;87%;56%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;7;3;Cooler;7;1;W;10;86%;71%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;SSE;5;69%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mainly cloudy, humid;32;21;Cloudy, not as warm;28;22;NNE;17;69%;44%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;31;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;SW;7;36%;39%;10

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;12;2;Rain tapering off;4;-3;NW;14;79%;76%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;20;9;Sunny and nice;21;10;NW;15;23%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;19;SE;42;65%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;27;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;ENE;6;56%;27%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;ENE;16;65%;4%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder;-24;-29;Increasing clouds;-17;-18;SSE;14;66%;78%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NE;14;60%;27%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;2;-1;A little snow;1;0;SE;22;73%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;23;17;Partly sunny;24;18;N;13;68%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Some sun;11;4;Clouding up;12;11;S;14;71%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;15;74%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;19;9;Hazy sun;21;10;ESE;12;61%;61%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;8;-5;Mostly sunny;9;-4;WSW;9;32%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;24;12;Hazy sunshine;27;14;N;8;47%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;Couple of t-storms;30;24;WSW;11;77%;72%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-2;Snow to rain;4;2;E;29;76%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain, cooler;9;4;A morning shower;9;2;NE;10;53%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;16;14;Chance of a shower;17;14;WSW;32;79%;79%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;26;18;A morning shower;25;18;SE;7;80%;78%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;25;15;Clouds and sun;26;16;NE;7;55%;30%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;26;18;E;14;62%;15%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-1;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-8;NE;8;90%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing, less humid;35;23;Partly sunny;35;24;ESE;9;50%;37%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Clouds and sunshine;23;16;NNE;8;77%;38%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;28;21;Rain and drizzle;28;20;NE;29;66%;86%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;27;13;Mostly sunny;26;15;SE;9;48%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Rain tapering off;13;7;N;10;81%;81%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and mild;15;9;A shower in the p.m.;14;8;SW;16;69%;88%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of a.m. rain;30;25;Showers and t-storms;32;24;W;12;77%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;N;12;64%;12%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;NNE;8;59%;86%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;4;0;Snow;3;-3;N;10;63%;81%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Hazy sunshine;26;13;ENE;9;49%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;5;Cloudy;19;8;NE;6;60%;30%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and hot;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;N;22;20%;1%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;4;2;Spotty showers;3;1;SE;11;88%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;29;23;Spotty showers;29;22;ENE;9;68%;75%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;32;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;WSW;9;68%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Hazy sun;26;12;NNW;11;44%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;23;Rather cloudy;34;24;NE;6;66%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;11;5;Showers and t-storms;11;4;S;12;80%;87%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;32;26;Brief a.m. showers;30;26;SSW;8;78%;81%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;27;22;Mostly cloudy;26;23;S;11;73%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;14;13;Spotty showers;15;11;W;17;86%;92%;2

London, United Kingdom;Some sun;5;-3;Cloudy and chilly;4;1;E;16;78%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, nice;21;12;Rain tapering off;15;9;NNW;9;85%;94%;1

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;70%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;11;7;Spotty showers;13;6;SW;20;66%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;Sun and clouds, nice;31;27;ENE;23;66%;6%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A morning t-storm;31;24;E;10;81%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;E;11;66%;58%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot, p.m. rain;37;19;Partly sunny, cooler;21;12;SSE;21;50%;5%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;5;Partly sunny, nice;24;7;SSW;7;20%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;17;A shower in spots;23;20;ENE;18;73%;81%;1

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;1;-2;Snow showers;2;0;SE;10;86%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;24;Clearing;30;23;ENE;23;65%;3%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;Cloudy, not as warm;25;20;NNE;15;69%;31%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;-11;-19;Cloudy and colder;-13;-18;W;22;62%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;0;-1;A morning shower;2;-4;S;13;87%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;Hazy sun;30;21;N;14;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;29;13;Sunshine;29;14;NE;21;44%;3%;12

New York, United States;A snow squall;-1;-15;Mostly sunny, colder;-8;-13;W;38;31%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;18;7;A few showers;15;8;S;10;73%;69%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-13;-19;A little a.m. snow;-18;-36;NNE;16;80%;51%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;2;Occasional rain;9;1;N;9;74%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;-9;-10;A little snow;-6;-7;E;9;82%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;-13;-20;Mostly cloudy;-14;-21;W;25;59%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;E;9;69%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;NNW;23;60%;17%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;29;24;A passing shower;29;23;ENE;14;79%;77%;7

Paris, France;Rain and snow shower;3;-3;A little p.m. rain;3;1;SSW;12;80%;86%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Sunny and very warm;34;23;SSE;18;34%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;22;Clouds and sun;34;22;S;8;52%;33%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;NNE;21;66%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;32;20;NE;7;47%;5%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;2;-4;Mostly sunny;3;-3;SE;7;58%;23%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;8;-8;Clearing and colder;-1;-12;NW;16;14%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;22;13;Occasional rain;20;14;SW;17;63%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Low clouds breaking;17;11;SW;19;76%;32%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;ESE;14;73%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold with sunshine;-3;-7;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-8;NNE;14;50%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;More clouds than sun;0;-7;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;ENE;7;94%;55%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;35;25;Sunny and hot;35;25;NE;11;54%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;21;15;Partly sunny, warmer;26;17;SSE;10;33%;7%;3

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;9;2;Showers around;11;7;ESE;9;68%;89%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-7;Sun and clouds;-3;-10;ENE;6;86%;7%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;16;12;A little a.m. rain;16;11;SSW;8;87%;69%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;ENE;20;55%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;22;E;14;67%;64%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NNW;10;68%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;26;5;Sunny and beautiful;25;6;ESE;9;21%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;16;Plenty of sun;34;17;WSW;11;27%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;7;69%;8%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;13;11;Rain;14;8;WNW;17;88%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;3;Mostly cloudy;12;8;S;10;69%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;8;-4;Cloudy and colder;1;-8;NW;9;20%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, mild;15;5;Rain and drizzle;6;0;NNW;23;78%;69%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;16;72%;66%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;8;1;A little p.m. rain;7;-2;WSW;9;79%;61%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;26;23;A stray shower;27;23;ENE;14;70%;65%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable clouds;-4;-5;A snow shower;-1;-3;ESE;7;71%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy, humid;31;25;A t-storm in spots;35;21;S;22;48%;64%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;27;16;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;NE;14;56%;82%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-7;E;9;92%;56%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;12;6;An afternoon shower;8;3;N;10;84%;56%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, mild;6;1;Cloudy and mild;10;0;N;8;65%;18%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;12;4;Mostly sunny;14;5;NNW;11;36%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;19;9;Sunshine;19;9;SSE;12;52%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;13;7;Occasional rain;12;6;ESE;11;67%;75%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and some clouds;11;3;A little p.m. rain;10;0;N;10;53%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;-14;-19;Mostly cloudy;-14;-17;WSW;36;72%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;13;55%;17%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;14;5;Sun and clouds;19;10;SSW;12;53%;24%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-15;-27;Plenty of sunshine;-10;-22;SW;9;43%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;3;Rain and drizzle;9;6;E;6;65%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;3;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-3;SE;9;76%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny;34;19;E;7;46%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;0;-5;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;E;11;84%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Periods of sun;2;-2;ENE;7;90%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;24;18;Mostly cloudy;24;18;N;30;69%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;33;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;NNW;10;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;7;-3;Partly sunny;5;-2;ESE;3;64%;44%;3

