Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 30, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;89;80;Showers around;89;79;SSW;11;80%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;77;65;Nice with sunshine;77;64;WNW;10;54%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;58;41;A shower in the p.m.;55;43;SSW;6;85%;82%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;61;50;Mostly cloudy;61;54;SW;14;65%;29%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Bit of rain, snow;36;30;Partly sunny;38;29;ESE;11;85%;67%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;37;22;Decreasing clouds;28;9;NNE;2;79%;2%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;44;37;Not as cool;55;39;ESE;6;67%;6%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mainly cloudy;24;2;A little p.m. snow;9;-24;NE;14;83%;75%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun, some clouds;99;77;Very hot;101;80;NE;10;38%;4%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;59;48;Showers around;57;48;WSW;10;67%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, humid;79;65;Nice with some sun;79;64;NE;7;66%;4%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;64;47;Mostly sunny;67;45;NW;5;67%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;E;6;74%;93%;6

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;82;59;Decreasing clouds;81;55;ESE;7;55%;4%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;76;Partly sunny;91;77;SSW;5;62%;40%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;56;45;Periods of sun;61;50;WSW;12;65%;63%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy;37;19;Sunny intervals;36;18;SW;9;7%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;35;26;Mostly cloudy;35;28;SE;4;87%;35%;1

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;38;29;Mostly sunny;38;28;SE;6;69%;19%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;67;48;Cloudy;68;49;SE;6;70%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;65;Sunshine;89;66;E;10;41%;1%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;35;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;ESE;4;86%;35%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with clearing;35;24;Inc. clouds;34;30;ESE;5;87%;56%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;45;38;Cooler;45;34;W;6;86%;71%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;36;28;Mostly cloudy;38;28;SSE;3;69%;66%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mainly cloudy, humid;89;70;Cloudy, not as warm;82;72;NNE;10;69%;44%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;89;65;Partly sunny and hot;92;64;SW;4;36%;39%;10

Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;53;35;Rain tapering off;40;26;NW;9;79%;76%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;69;48;Sunny and nice;70;49;NW;9;23%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny;77;66;SE;26;65%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;81;63;Mostly sunny;82;63;ENE;4;56%;27%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;ENE;10;65%;4%;7

Chicago, United States;Colder;-11;-20;Increasing clouds;2;0;SSE;8;66%;78%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;90;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;NE;8;60%;27%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;36;31;A little snow;34;32;SE;14;73%;67%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;74;63;Partly sunny;75;65;N;8;68%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Some sun;51;39;Clouding up;54;51;S;9;71%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;92;75;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ENE;9;74%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;66;48;Hazy sun;69;49;ESE;7;61%;61%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;46;23;Mostly sunny;49;24;WSW;6;32%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;Hazy sunshine;81;57;N;5;47%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;76;Couple of t-storms;87;75;WSW;7;77%;72%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;38;28;Snow to rain;39;35;E;18;76%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain, cooler;48;39;A morning shower;48;35;NE;6;53%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;60;57;Chance of a shower;62;57;WSW;20;79%;79%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;79;65;A morning shower;76;64;SE;5;80%;78%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;76;60;Clouds and sun;80;60;NE;4;55%;30%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;78;63;Sunshine, pleasant;79;65;E;9;62%;15%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;31;22;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NE;5;90%;63%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing, less humid;95;74;Partly sunny;94;76;ESE;6;50%;37%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;Clouds and sunshine;74;60;NNE;5;77%;38%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;82;70;Rain and drizzle;82;69;NE;18;66%;86%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;80;55;Mostly sunny;79;59;SE;6;48%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and drizzle;59;47;Rain tapering off;55;44;N;6;81%;81%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and mild;59;49;A shower in the p.m.;58;46;SW;10;69%;88%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of a.m. rain;86;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;W;8;77%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;N;7;64%;12%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;60;NNE;5;59%;86%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;39;33;Snow;38;28;N;6;63%;81%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;Hazy sunshine;78;55;ENE;6;49%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Cloudy;66;46;NE;4;60%;30%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and hot;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;N;14;20%;1%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;39;35;Spotty showers;37;34;SE;7;88%;84%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;83;73;Spotty showers;84;72;ENE;6;68%;75%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;89;75;A morning t-storm;89;75;WSW;5;68%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;Hazy sun;78;53;NNW;7;44%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;74;Rather cloudy;93;75;NE;4;66%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;52;42;Showers and t-storms;52;40;S;7;80%;87%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;89;78;Brief a.m. showers;86;78;SSW;5;78%;81%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;81;72;Mostly cloudy;79;73;S;7;73%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;58;55;Spotty showers;59;52;W;10;86%;92%;2

London, United Kingdom;Some sun;41;26;Cloudy and chilly;39;33;E;10;78%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, nice;70;53;Rain tapering off;59;48;NNW;6;85%;94%;1

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SW;6;70%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;A little p.m. rain;51;44;Spotty showers;55;43;SW;12;66%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;87;81;Sun and clouds, nice;88;81;ENE;15;66%;6%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A morning t-storm;88;74;E;6;81%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;86;72;E;7;66%;58%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot, p.m. rain;99;65;Partly sunny, cooler;70;53;SSE;13;50%;5%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;41;Partly sunny, nice;75;45;SSW;4;20%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;71;62;A shower in spots;74;68;ENE;11;73%;81%;1

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;33;28;Snow showers;35;32;SE;6;86%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;76;Clearing;86;74;ENE;14;65%;3%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;71;Cloudy, not as warm;78;68;NNE;9;69%;31%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little a.m. snow;12;-3;Cloudy and colder;8;0;W;14;62%;44%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;32;30;A morning shower;36;24;S;8;87%;55%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and beautiful;88;70;Hazy sun;87;70;N;9;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;More sun than clouds;84;56;Sunshine;84;58;NE;13;44%;3%;12

New York, United States;A snow squall;30;5;Mostly sunny, colder;18;8;W;24;31%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clearing;64;44;A few showers;60;46;S;6;73%;69%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;8;-2;A little a.m. snow;0;-33;NNE;10;80%;51%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;51;36;Occasional rain;48;34;N;5;74%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. snow;17;14;A little snow;22;20;E;6;82%;85%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;9;-5;Mostly cloudy;6;-6;W;15;59%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;E;5;69%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;NNW;14;60%;17%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;84;74;A passing shower;84;74;ENE;8;79%;77%;7

Paris, France;Rain and snow shower;37;27;A little p.m. rain;38;34;SSW;7;80%;86%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;90;66;Sunny and very warm;93;73;SSE;11;34%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;71;Clouds and sun;92;72;S;5;52%;33%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;93;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;76;NNE;13;66%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;86;68;Partly sunny;89;68;NE;5;47%;5%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;35;26;Mostly sunny;38;26;SE;5;58%;23%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;47;18;Clearing and colder;31;10;NW;10;14%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;72;55;Occasional rain;68;56;SW;11;63%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;61;51;Low clouds breaking;63;52;SW;12;76%;32%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;78;ESE;9;73%;73%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold with sunshine;26;19;Partly sunny, cold;25;18;NNE;9;50%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;More clouds than sun;31;19;Mostly cloudy;28;25;ENE;4;94%;55%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;95;77;Sunny and hot;95;77;NE;7;54%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;69;60;Partly sunny, warmer;78;63;SSE;6;33%;7%;3

Rome, Italy;Chilly with rain;49;35;Showers around;52;45;ESE;6;68%;89%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;34;19;Sun and clouds;27;15;ENE;4;86%;7%;1

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;61;53;A little a.m. rain;60;52;SSW;5;87%;69%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun, a shower;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;ENE;12;55%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in places;83;72;E;9;67%;64%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;NNW;6;68%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;78;41;Sunny and beautiful;78;42;ESE;6;21%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;92;61;Plenty of sun;94;62;WSW;7;27%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;Partly sunny;86;68;NNE;4;69%;8%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;55;53;Rain;57;46;WNW;10;88%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;38;Mostly cloudy;54;46;S;6;69%;85%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;46;26;Cloudy and colder;33;17;NW;6;20%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy, mild;59;42;Rain and drizzle;43;32;NNW;15;78%;69%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;NNE;10;72%;66%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;47;33;A little p.m. rain;45;29;WSW;6;79%;61%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;79;73;A stray shower;80;73;ENE;9;70%;65%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable clouds;26;23;A snow shower;31;27;ESE;4;71%;80%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rather cloudy, humid;88;76;A t-storm in spots;95;69;S;13;48%;64%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;80;60;A shower in the p.m.;80;56;NE;9;56%;82%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;34;22;Mostly cloudy;29;20;E;6;92%;56%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;54;43;An afternoon shower;46;37;N;6;84%;56%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, mild;43;33;Cloudy and mild;51;32;N;5;65%;18%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;54;39;Mostly sunny;57;41;NNW;7;36%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;66;49;Sunshine;66;48;SSE;7;52%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;56;45;Occasional rain;53;43;ESE;7;67%;75%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and some clouds;51;37;A little p.m. rain;50;33;N;6;53%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Windy and colder;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;WSW;22;72%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;50;Partly sunny;65;54;SSW;8;55%;17%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;58;42;Sun and clouds;66;50;SSW;7;53%;24%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;5;-17;Plenty of sunshine;15;-8;SW;5;43%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;48;38;Rain and drizzle;48;42;E;4;65%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;38;27;Mostly sunny;37;27;SE;6;76%;27%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;64;Sunny;93;66;E;4;46%;3%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;31;E;7;84%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;34;30;Periods of sun;35;28;ENE;4;90%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;76;64;Mostly cloudy;76;65;N;18;69%;0%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny, low humidity;91;65;Sunny and pleasant;92;67;NNW;6;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;45;27;Partly sunny;41;29;ESE;2;64%;44%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather