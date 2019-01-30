  1. Home
Mayor of Chinese city of Shantou sanctioned for illegal ammunition

Official publications revealed no details

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/30 19:04
The mayor of Shantou stands accused of owning illegal ammunition. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The mayor of the city of Shantou in China’s province of Guangdong was disciplined for possessing illegal ammunition, the Liberty Times reported Wednesday.

According to an official Chinese publication, Cai Zongze (蔡宗澤) was accused of several misdeeds frequently seen with corrupt officials, such as illegally owning expensive golf club membership cards, receiving illegal payments and presents, occupying public property and using his position to benefit third parties.

However, the charges listed also included the possession of illegal ammunition, a relatively rare element in corruption cases in China, according to the Liberty Times.

Cai’s infractions of party discipline were serious, the Chinese publication noted, calling for strict punishment against the mayor.

The authorities had decided to expel Cai from the Communist Party, revoke his pension privileges, impound his illegally acquired wealth and refer him to investigators and public security officials for further legal process, according to the Liberty Times.
Communist Party
corruption
illegal weapons
Shantou
Guangdong Province

