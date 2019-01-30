PARIS (AP) — Center Romain Ntamack and lock Paul Willemse will make their France debuts against Wales in the Six Nations opener on Friday.

The 19-year-old Ntamack is the son of Emile Ntamack, one of the finest wingers France has produced. He won the Under-20 World Cup with France.

France coach Jacques Brunel has paired him alongside Wesley Fofana, who is playing in his final Six Nations, and left out Mathieu Bastareaud completely for the match at Stade de France.

After France lost at home to Fiji last November, Bastareaud described his own team as "little boys." Still, it was a surprise move from Brunel to omit him entirely after he captained the side when hooker Guilhem Guiardo was injured during last year's tournament.

The 26-year-old Willemse, who was born in the South African city of Pretoria and plays for Montpellier, will be in the second row alongside the powerful but inconsistent Sebastien Vahaamahina. Brunel will hope Vahaamahina eradicates the sloppy eras that have marred some of his performances over the years.

Morgan Parra was selected at scrumhalf for his 70th international appearance after missing last year's tournament with a knee injury and the November home tests with a wrist injury. Camille Lopez will start at flyhalf. Both are able penalty kickers.

Tough-tackling Maxime Medard was selected at fullback, the beefy Damian Penaud is on the right wing and the speedy Yoann Huget on the left flank. The backs feature three players from Toulouse and four from Clermont.

Brunel has not taken any selection risks with his front three in the pack.

Jefferson Poirot will make his 23rd appearance, and Uini Atonio his 32nd. Guirado, among the nominees for world rugby's player of the year award, will make his 64th appearance.

There is experience and youth on the bench in center Gael Fickou (41 appearances) and prop Demba Bemba, who won the Under-20 World Cup with Ntamack in June.

France has not won the Six Nations since 2010, the year it clinched the Grand Slam. The team finished fourth last year.

France: Maxime Medard, Damian Penaud, Wesley Fofana, Romain Ntamack, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Louis Picamoles, Arthur Iturria, Wenceslas Lauret, Paul Willemse, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Uini Atonio, Guilhem Guirado, Jefferson Poirot. Reserves: Julien Marchand, Dany Priso, Demba Bemba, Felix Lambey, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Gael Fickou, Geoffrey Doumayrou.

