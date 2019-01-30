TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The viral “Cosmos Pig” along with other artistic lantern works are on display along the ancient city moat and the East Gate traffic circle in Taiwan's Hsinchu City, the City Marketing Department (CMD) of Hsinchu City said in a news release on Jan. 23.

The city’s artistic lantern festival under the theme of “exploration" officially kicked off on Jan. 25.

Travelers passing through the city’s East Gate at night can easily see the pink pig holding a spyglass looking into the distance, as if it were exploring the happy future of the city, the agency said, adding that the main lantern was designed to correspond to the city’s image of being technologically savvy.

Since the eight-meter tall “Cosmos Pig” was installed at the East Gate, the topic has gone viral on the Internet, generating many discussions and comments, according to the CMD.

Among the many scientific and interactive lantern artworks on display, the most attractive work of art is a giant sphere representing the Earth, which is hanging above a square. When it is lit at night, it looks exactly like the Earth seen by NASA astronauts from the moon 50 years ago, the agency noted.

(Photo courtesy of City Marketing Department of Hsinchu City)

(photo courtesy of City Marketing Department of Hsinchu City)

(photo courtesy of City Marketing Department of Hsinchu City)

(photo courtesy of City Marketing Department of Hsinchu City)