  1. Home
  2. Business

Science and Technology Minister sets 3 goals for Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute

The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute was inaugurated on Jan. 30 at the Hsinchu Science Park

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/30 17:40
Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee inaugurates the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute on Jan. 30 (Source: CNA)

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee inaugurates the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute on Jan. 30 (Source: CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Inaugurating the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) Wednesday at the Hsinchu Science Park, Minister of Science and Technology, Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), envisions Taiwan becoming the world’s biggest contributor in a new era featuring advanced technologies.

Established under the National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs), TSRI is an organization merged with the National Nano Device Laboratories (NDL) and the National Chip Implementation Center (CIC).

Both organizations were established between the late 80s and early 90s, following the foundation of the Hsinchu Science Park and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), representing a landmark for the country’s development of semiconductors and other high-technologies.

Chen remarked at the inaugural ceremony that the government had worked on merging the two research labs into TSRI over the past year, in hopes of providing better assistance for industries and other research institutes in Taiwan to better streamline semiconductor research and development processes, and thereby maintain global competitiveness.

In the face of future challenges and opportunities, Chen set three goals that he anticipates TSRI to achieve in the future. The most important being the ambition to keep Taiwan’s semiconductors in a leading position, as the world enters the era of the so-called forth industrial revolution, which is characterized by such emerging technologies as robotics, artificial intelligence, and a number of other fields.

In addition, Chen anticipates that TSRI will work with domestic research institutes and industries as “allies” and help develop strategies that will benefit both TSRI along with other institutes and firms.

The institute should also take up the responsibility of fostering talent, said Chen, adding that with more innovative ideas and R&D energy generated from the institute, Taiwan may become the biggest contributors in the world.
MOST
semiconductors

RELATED ARTICLES

6 Taiwanese arrested for selling BASF secrets to Chinese
6 Taiwanese arrested for selling BASF secrets to Chinese
2019/01/08 13:18
2018 Penghu International Light Festival fires up tonight
2018 Penghu International Light Festival fires up tonight
2018/09/27 11:46
61 year old Taiwanese man wins ‘most beautiful bay’ swimming race
61 year old Taiwanese man wins ‘most beautiful bay’ swimming race
2018/09/23 20:39
'SEMICON Taiwan' the world's 2nd largest semiconductor exhibition in 2018
'SEMICON Taiwan' the world's 2nd largest semiconductor exhibition in 2018
2018/09/04 13:05
Taiwan to increase scientific research and investment in S. China Sea territories
Taiwan to increase scientific research and investment in S. China Sea territories
2018/08/19 14:01