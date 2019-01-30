ISLAMABAD (AP) — The West Indies women's team has arrived in Karachi to play three Twenty20 matches as Pakistan once again bids to showcase its ability to host international cricket.

There was a heavy security presence between the airport and the team hotel, and traffic on one of Karachi's busiest roads was halted while the visiting squad travelled through on bullet-proof buses.

A terrorist attack in March 2009 on the Sri Lanka test cricket team's bus in Lahore killed six policeman and two civilians and injured six members of the touring group.

Pakistan has hosted only short limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, a World XI and the West Indies since the attacks.

A women's team from Bangladesh also toured Pakistan in October 2015 for a limited-overs series.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is skipping the T20 matches this week in Karachi because of security concerns but will rejoin the squad for a series of three one-day internationals against Pakistan in Dubai next month.

