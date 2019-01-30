  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Venezuelans rally for Juan Guaidó in Taipei

Venezuelans gather in Taipei's Liberty Square to support opposition leader Juan Guaidó

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/30 16:35
(Photo from Venezolanos en Taiwán)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Last Thursday (Jan. 24), members of the Venezuelan community gathered at Liberty Square in Taipei to support opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, who had declared himself interim president of Venezuela the previous day.

On Jan. 23, opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself interim president of Venezuela by taking an oath of office in front of supporters in the country's capital, Caracas. The next day, 18 members of the group Venezolanos en Taiwán (Venezuelans in Taiwan) gathered in Liberty Square in Taipei's Zhongzheng District to demonstrate their support for Guaidó.

A member of the group who spoke to Taiwan News said that the purpose of the gathering was to "support the steps the new interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, is taking to ensure respect of the rule of law and democracy."


Participants in gathering at Liberty Square. (Photo from Venezolanos en Taiwán)
Venezuela
Juan Guaidó
Nicolas Maduro
democracy
Democracy in Taiwan

