TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Among the new icons and languages rolled out in the new update for the Nintendo Switch, the hybrid console is now includes "Taiwanese."

In its announcement of Version 7.0 of the Nintendo Switch gaming console on Monday (Jan. 28), the gaming company on its official English-language website listed the following three new languages: Chinese, Korean, and "Taiwanese." Many netizens found the listing of "Taiwanese" humorous as it demonstrated a lack of understanding of the difference between the Chinese characters used in China and Taiwan.

Taiwanese dialect or Taiwanese Hokkien (臺灣閩南語) is more of a spoken dialect rather than a written language. What the gaming company meant to say was traditional Chinese characters, as opposed to the simplified script used in China.

Some Chinese netizens as interpreted the wording used by the Japanese company as supporting Taiwanse independence. On the other side of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwanese netizens joked that Chinese will soon boycott the brand, in reference to the overly sensitive nature of the Chinese government and public in response to corporate listings of Taiwan as a separate country from China.



Screen capture of update on Nintendo website from Jan. 28

As of Wednesday (Jan. 30), Nintendo had corrected the language options to read "Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), and Korean."