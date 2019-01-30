TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – If you visit Tainan City, the ancient capital of Taiwan, during the Lunar New Year holiday, don’t miss the sea of beautifully painted lanterns in front of an old temple when you are busy treating yourself to a stroll through history as well as a variety of delicious snacks.

The creative painted lanterns are the main show of Puji Temple (普濟殿) from Jan. 30 to Mar. 2.

“Thousands of painted lanterns are neatly hung in the temple square and even extend onto Kuohua St. (國華街), giving a pleasant surprise to passing visitors and locals,” the city’s Tourism Bureau said.

The warm light emitted by the lanterns at night warm the hearts of visitors during a time when families get together, winning much praise.

Puji Temple has become well-known in the last few years because of its creative painted lanterns, introduced for the first time at Lunar New Year in 2014.

The address of Puji Temple is: No. 79, Puji St., Central West Dist., Tainan City.

In addition, colorful lanterns hand painted by students of Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology and hung in front of some stores on the nearby Shennong St. will be lit at night from Jan. 24 to Feb. 23, warming up the famous old street during the traditional holiday season.

The sea of lanterns at Puji Temple (Photo courtesy of Tainan's Tourism Bureau)