SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A political ally of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has received a two-year prison term for his involvement in an online opinion rigging scandal.

Wednesday's conviction of South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo is a blow to Moon, who is struggling to revive stalled negotiations on North Korea's nuclear program and address diverse economic woes at home.

The Seoul Central District Court says Kim was immediately arrested after his conviction. Both Kim and prosecutors have one week to appeal.

The court gave no further details. Local media reported Kim allegedly colluded with a power blogger to sway online public opinion to help Moon win the 2017 presidential election.

Moon isn't directly involved in the scandal.

The 2017 election was held after Moon's conservative predecessor was removed from office for corruption.