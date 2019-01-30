The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ordered Italy to provide medical assistance, food and drinks to 47 migrants aboard the blocked Sea Watch 3 rescue vessel as soon as possible.

The Sea Watch 3, operated by the German non-governmental organization Sea Watch, is currently waiting off the cost of Sicily after the ship was barred from docking by several EU member states. The Berlin-based NGO lodged an urgent complaint with the court on Monday.

Still in limbo

However, the ECHR did not grant Sea Watch's request to allow for the migrants, who were rescued north of the Libyan port of Zuwarah a week and a half ago, to disembark the Dutch-flagged ship.

Before the court decision, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said the migrant boat could only come ashore if the asylum seekers on board were subsequently accepted by Germany or the Netherlands. Both countries have refused to accept the migrants.

EU rules require the country in which migrants land to take responsibility for them, processing their applications for asylum.

