4 arrested after gun fired outside Taiwan Executive Yuan

An empty cartridge was discovered on the ground, matter still under investigation

  111
By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/30 14:21
The Executive Yuan building

The Executive Yuan building (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four men have been arrested after a bullet shell was found on the ground outside the Executive Yuan this morning.

Executive Yuan spokesperson Kolas Yotaka announced that a Sixth Special Police Corps officer found a fired cartridge near the Zhongshan North Road-Zhongxiao East Road intersection outside the building’s main gate at around 7 a.m.

After hearing a bang, the officer reportedly ran towards the source of the sound. He then discovered the casing on the ground but no actual bullet nor trace of gunpowder, leading police to believe it had been fired from a prop gun.

Police confirmed there were no injuries nor fatalities as a result of the incident.

This afternoon, four men in their 20s were arrested, telling police they accidentally set the gun off while playing with it in a car. It is not yet known how they obtained the gun.

Further clarification will be given in a press conference today after the investigation is complete, Liberty Times reports.
Taiwan
Executive Yuan
gunfire

