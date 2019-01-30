  1. Home
Israel leader scorned for wooing Holocaust-distorting allies

By ARON HELLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2019/01/30 13:57
Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis pays his respects at a ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerus

Lithuania's Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis visits the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, in Jerusalem, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's warm welcome to Lithuania's prime minister marks his latest embrace of an eastern European leader who has offered strong political support while promoting a distorted image of the Holocaust.

Lithuania is among a slew of former communist nations swept up in a wave of World War II-era revisionism that seeks to diminish their culpability in the Holocaust while making heroes out of anti-Soviet nationalists involved in the mass killing of Jews.

In Israel, established in the wake of the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews, many say Netanyahu is cynically betraying the victims' memory.