Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Taiwan

Epicenter under the ocean east of Hualien

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/30 13:35
A magnitude 5.7 quake struck off Hualien County Wednesday afternoon (image from Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, but no immediate damage or casualties were reported.

The epicenter of the quake was located 84.8 kilometer southeast of the Hualien County Government, under the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 37.8 km, the Central Weather Bureau said. The tremor rocked buildings in most parts of the island, including the capital Taipei.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Chenggong, Taitung County. Taipei City and its surrounding areas registered an intensity of 2, the weather bureau said on its website.
