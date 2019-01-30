SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rudy Gay hit a 21-foot jumper at the buzzer and the San Antonio Spurs overcame Devin Booker's 38 points to escape with a 126-124 victory over Phoenix on Tuesday night, extending the Suns' losing streak to nine games.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio, which is 2-0 on a four-game homestand despite playing without injured DeMar DeRozan. Gay finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

The Suns lost their 11th straight in San Antonio even though Booker matched his season high in points.

After losing its previous four games by an average of 23 points, Phoenix tied this one with 19.6 seconds remaining. Booker stole a pass from Marco Belinelli and fed Josh Jackson for an uncontested dunk to make it 124-all.

With time winding down, Gay was isolated and hit a jumper as the clock expired to help San Antonio avoid an upset.

The Spurs entered allowing 109.7 points per game, 13th in the NBA, and struggled to contain the Suns. Phoenix had six players score in double figures, including 22 points by Jamal Crawford.

The Suns were 13 for 29 on 3-pointers and shot 60 percent from the field to turn a 12-point deficit in the third quarter into a near victory.

San Antonio went on a 14-2 run starting midway through the third in taking a 94-82 lead. Phoenix pulled to 96-95 early in the fourth, 106-105 midway through the period and 119-118 with two minutes remaining.

The Spurs finished with seven players in double figures, including every starter. Davis Bertans had 18 points and Belinelli scored 17 off the bench.

TIP-INS

Suns: Phoenix's last win in San Antonio was Feb. 27, 2013, when Jermaine O'Neal scored 22 points off the bench in a 105-101 victory. . Rookie center Deandre Ayton missed his sixth straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Spurs: DeRozan sat out his third straight game with a sore left knee. He has missed four games this season, all within the last two weeks. . Belinelli was 4 for 7 on 3-pointers to reach 1,100 career 3s in his 12th season. . Aldridge received a huge ovation after battling several players for a pair of rebounds on the same possession following two 3-point misses by Bertans in the final quarter.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Spurs: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

