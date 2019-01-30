TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Chinese authorities have begun implementing plans to release 9,600 tons of pork into the domestic market in the run up to the Lunar New Year holidays.

The move comes following worries about inadequate supplies due to the African swine fever epidemic which has necessitated the mass cull of hogs across the country. CNA reports China’s Ministry of Commerce announced plans to supplement the market on Jan. 24, while deputy director of the ministry’s marketing department Wang Bin said on Tuesday that the rollout already began on Jan. 10, and local authorities are currently being guided on implementation measures.

Wang said four policies have been devised by the National Development and Reform Commission and the State Administration for Market Regulation to manage market stabilization.

First, focus ought to be given to large supermarkets and distribution centers to optimize the market supply of pork and ensure regular daily life practices are not interrupted.

Second, interdepartmental cooperation is needed to facilitate the circulation of 9,600 tons of pork via central and local authorities and supply centers.

Third, measures must be implemented to encourage consumption as usual, and finally, market monitoring and emergency responses systems must be strengthened.

China’s Ministry of Commerce has already produced daily pork market monitoring reports since Jan. 1, Wang said. Once a large market abnormality is discovered, measures are taken to ensure the problem is ironed out as soon as possible.

China decided to establish its national pork reserve in 2007 after an infectious disease decimated its pig population, causing pork prices to rise by 87 percent. Pigs plays a vital role in China’s economy, as the country is both the biggest producer and consumer of pork in the world.

Reuters reported over 900,000 pigs had been culled in China as of Jan. 15. The disease has now spread to 25 provinces.