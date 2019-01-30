All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 Boston 50 27 17 6 60 146 132 Columbus 49 28 18 3 59 158 151 Pittsburgh 49 26 17 6 58 172 152 Buffalo 49 25 18 6 56 145 148 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 Philadelphia 49 20 23 6 46 142 170 New Jersey 49 19 23 7 45 146 167 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 Winnipeg 50 32 16 2 66 172 140 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Boston 3, SO

Buffalo 5, Columbus 4

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.