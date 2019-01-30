All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140 20-5-0 17-5-2 12-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122 14-7-3 15-8-2 13-5-1 Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140 14-11-1 16-6-1 7-6-2 Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149 14-10-2 14-8-3 9-5-4 Boston 50 27 17 6 60 146 132 17-7-2 10-10-4 12-6-2 Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162 13-8-4 14-9-2 9-4-2 Columbus 49 28 18 3 59 158 151 14-10-2 14-8-1 11-5-1 Pittsburgh 49 26 17 6 58 172 152 13-9-2 13-8-4 7-6-1 Buffalo 49 25 18 6 56 145 148 14-6-3 11-12-3 8-6-3 Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149 13-8-4 11-12-2 7-7-2 N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164 13-6-5 8-14-2 4-7-3 Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170 10-6-5 10-14-3 9-5-3 Philadelphia 49 20 23 6 46 142 170 11-10-3 9-13-3 4-8-1 New Jersey 49 19 23 7 45 146 167 13-6-4 6-17-3 7-8-1 Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172 10-12-4 9-13-3 4-8-4 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187 12-10-4 7-16-1 6-8-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145 17-4-5 16-9-0 9-5-1 Winnipeg 50 32 16 2 66 172 140 18-6-2 14-10-0 10-7-0 San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167 17-4-4 12-12-3 10-4-3 Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135 16-9-0 14-9-4 8-5-0 Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140 16-6-3 13-13-1 11-4-2 Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142 13-9-3 13-12-0 9-4-1 Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128 15-8-2 9-13-2 5-6-1 Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162 10-8-5 12-12-3 4-7-3 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161 12-10-3 11-12-3 6-5-3 Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153 10-8-8 11-13-1 5-6-3 Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142 9-12-3 14-11-1 8-7-1 St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149 12-13-2 10-9-3 6-7-3 Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163 12-13-1 11-11-2 7-10-1 Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190 10-10-6 8-14-3 9-4-3 Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150 12-13-1 8-13-3 8-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1

Tuesday's Games

Winnipeg 4, Boston 3, SO

Buffalo 5, Columbus 4

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.