|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|49
|37
|10
|2
|76
|199
|140
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|29
|15
|5
|63
|147
|122
|Toronto
|49
|30
|17
|2
|62
|174
|140
|Montreal
|51
|28
|18
|5
|61
|154
|149
|Boston
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|146
|132
|Washington
|50
|27
|17
|6
|60
|171
|162
|Columbus
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|158
|151
|Pittsburgh
|49
|26
|17
|6
|58
|172
|152
|Buffalo
|49
|25
|18
|6
|56
|145
|148
|Carolina
|50
|24
|20
|6
|54
|140
|149
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|21
|21
|7
|49
|139
|165
|Florida
|48
|20
|20
|8
|48
|152
|170
|Philadelphia
|50
|21
|23
|6
|48
|143
|170
|New Jersey
|49
|19
|23
|7
|45
|146
|167
|Detroit
|51
|19
|25
|7
|45
|145
|172
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|156
|187
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|51
|33
|13
|5
|71
|190
|145
|Winnipeg
|50
|32
|16
|2
|66
|172
|140
|San Jose
|52
|29
|16
|7
|65
|187
|167
|Nashville
|52
|30
|18
|4
|64
|161
|135
|Vegas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|157
|140
|Minnesota
|50
|26
|21
|3
|55
|142
|142
|Dallas
|49
|24
|21
|4
|52
|126
|128
|Colorado
|50
|22
|20
|8
|52
|169
|162
|Vancouver
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|161
|Anaheim
|51
|21
|21
|9
|51
|120
|153
|Arizona
|50
|23
|23
|4
|50
|132
|142
|St. Louis
|49
|22
|22
|5
|49
|139
|149
|Edmonton
|50
|23
|24
|3
|49
|144
|163
|Chicago
|51
|18
|24
|9
|45
|156
|190
|Los Angeles
|50
|20
|26
|4
|44
|114
|150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 3, Winnipeg 1
|Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg 4, Boston 3, SO
Buffalo 5, Columbus 4
Philadelphia 1, N.Y. Rangers 0
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.