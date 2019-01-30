  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2019/01/30 07:06
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Wednesday's Match

Burton Albion 0, Man City 1

Thursday's Match

Chelsea 6, Tottenham 3

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Fulham 4, Brighton 2

Huddersfield 0, Everton 1

Arsenal 2, Cardiff 1

Wolverhampton 3, West Ham 0

Man United 2, Burnley 2

Newcastle 2, Man City 1

England Championship
Saturday's Matches

Rotherham 1, Leeds 2

Blackburn 3, Hull 0

Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City

Nottingham Forest 3, Wigan 1

Aston Villa 2, Ipswich 1

Derby vs. Millwall

QPR vs. West Brom

Stoke 0, Preston 2

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford

Norwich 2, Sheffield United 2

Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 3, Birmingham 3

Bolton 1, Reading 1

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Plymouth 2, Walsall 1

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 3

Saturday's Matches

Coventry 0, Blackpool 2

Sunderland vs. Gillingham

Southend 0, Luton Town 1

Fleetwood Town 0, Scunthorpe 1

Wycombe 1, Plymouth 0

Barnsley 2, Rochdale 1

Shrewsbury vs. Doncaster

Peterborough 0, Charlton 0

Burton Albion 1, Bradford 1

Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers

Tuesday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 2, Peterborough 2

Luton Town 3, Portsmouth 2

Blackpool 2, Wycombe 2

Bradford 4, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham 0, Accrington Stanley 0

Oxford United 2, Barnsley 2

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 3, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 1, Morecambe 1

Crewe 2, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Crawley Town 1

Mansfield Town 3, Tranmere Rovers 0

Port Vale 0, Carlisle 1

Grimsby Town 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Stevenage 0, Forest Green Rovers 2

Notts County vs. Newport County

Exeter 1, Cambridge United 0

Cheltenham 3, Macclesfield Town 2

Bury 3, Lincoln City 3

Tuesday's Matches

Forest Green Rovers 1, Mansfield Town 1

Newport County 0, Port Vale 0

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Oldham 1

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Bristol City 2, Bolton 1

Arsenal 1, Man United 3

Saturday's Matches

Accrington Stanley 0, Derby 1

Swansea 4, Gillingham 1

Shrewsbury 2, Wolverhampton 2

Newcastle 0, Watford 2

Man City 5, Burnley 0

Portsmouth 1, QPR 1

Brighton 0, West Brom 0

Middlesbrough 1, Newport County 1

Doncaster 2, Oldham 1

Millwall 3, Everton 2

AFC Wimbledon 4, West Ham 2

Sunday's Matches

Crystal Palace 2, Tottenham 0

Chelsea 3, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Monday's Match

Barnet 3, Brentford 3