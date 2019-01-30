MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's winning start at Manchester United came to end on Tuesday as his team needed a late comeback just to salvage a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood had put Burnley on course for a first win at Old Trafford since 1962 but Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof rescued a point for the hosts, who had been frustrated for most of the game by an organized side backed up by in-form goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Solskjaer was looking for a ninth straight win in all competitions — and a record-breaking seventh at the start of a Premier League reign — but United missed the chance to move level on points with fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification. Burnley moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Barnes put the visitors ahead in the 51st minute after Andreas Pereira was caught in possession by Jack Cork, and Wood appeared to put the game out of reach when he was afforded space to send a fine cross by Ashley Westwood past David De Gea in the 81st.

But Pogba fired home a penalty with three minutes remaining after Jeff Hendrick had hauled back Jesse Lingard and Lindelof equalized in stoppage time in a comeback the watching Alex Ferguson would have been proud of.

Former United goalkeeper Heaton had denied Pogba and then Alexis Sanchez, but Lindelof reacted quickest to the rebound and directed home to preserve Solskjaer's unbeaten run.

It is the second successive season that United has secured a 2-2 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford in stoppage time.

