SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has announced dozens of projects aimed at helping Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands recover from a deadly 2017 hurricane season as part of a two-day conference in the U.S. territory organized by his foundation.

Tuesday's announcement comes as the region struggles to rebuild more than a year since hurricanes Irma and Maria caused billions of dollars in damage in Puerto Rico, Dominica, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other spots.

More than 550 people representing more than 400 organizations attended the conference of the Clinton Global Initiative, which Clinton created to help raise attention and money for causes worldwide.

Those present pledged to help provide clean water in the event of another disaster and deliver several solar projects, among other things.