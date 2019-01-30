BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have examined call logs, photos and videos stored on the cellphone of the man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and killing her parents.

Search warrant documents filed Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court show authorities recently searched the phone of 21-year-old Jake Patterson. The nature of the photos and videos was not released.

Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days.

A search warrant affidavit says authorities wanted to search Patterson's phone for call logs, texts or other messages, emails and other communication. They also wanted to see where the phone was during their months-long investigation. The affidavit says evidence on the phone could be used to determine a chronology of events.

