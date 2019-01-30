NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman used nearly $340,000 in campaign cash to pay a law firm representing him in a criminal investigation of allegations that he physically abused several women.

Paying a politician's personal legal fees out of campaign funds is legal, though reform advocates criticize the practice.

Campaign finance reports reviewed by The Associated Press show that Schneiderman's re-election committee began paying Clayman & Rosenberg LLP the week after his abrupt May 7 resignation.

The last payment was made Dec. 7, a month after a special prosecutor closed the investigation without filing charges.

Schneiderman's spokeswoman says the campaign is "honoring its commitments and paying bills in accordance with applicable law."