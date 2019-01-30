SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed against actress Gwyneth Paltrow (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A spokeswoman for actress Gwyneth Paltrow says a lawsuit accusing her of seriously injuring a man at a Utah ski resort is "without merit."

Paltrow spokeswoman Heather Wilson said Tuesday in an emailed one-sentence statement that Paltrow expects to be "vindicated."

Terry Sanderson said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Utah state court that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said the resort can't comment on pending legal matters. The resort is also being sued.

Sanderson says Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and didn't send help. He says a Deer Valley ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow didn't cause the crash.

___

12:19 p.m. MT

A Utah man has filed a lawsuit accusing actress Gwyneth Paltrow of seriously injuring him during a crash at a Park City ski resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Utah state court that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

Paltrow's publicist Stephen Huvane didn't immediately return an email seeking comment.

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said the resort can't comment on pending legal matters. The resort is also being sued.

Sanderson says Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and didn't send help. He says a Deer Valley ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow didn't cause the crash.