CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on the political and economic crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The U.S. State Department says American's shouldn't travel to Venezuela and it warns of unrest and the threat of being arbitrarily arrested.

Tuesday's announcement raises the travel advisory to its highest level.

Venezuela is gripped by raising political instability as U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido presses to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Officials have cleared the U.S. embassy in Caracas of everybody but essential staff.

The travel advisory warns of the threat of kidnapping, robberies and mass demonstrations occurring with little notice.

Opposition leaders have called for anti-government demonstrations this week.

___

12:15 p.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor is seeking to ban opposition leader Juan Guaido from leaving the country as part of a criminal probe into his anti-government activities.

Tarek William Saab made the request to the government-stacked Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He also asked the high court to block Guaido's financial accounts.

Saab didn't specify what crimes Guaido is being investigated for. He only said It was tied to the unrest sparked by his decision to declare himself interim president last week in a direct challenge to President Nicolas Maduro's authority.

Guaido heads the nation's congress and he has been recognized as the nation's rightful leader by two dozen nations that contend the re-election of socialist President Nicolas Maduro was a sham, in part because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

___

10:50 a.m.

International challenges to the legitimacy of President Nicolas Maduro's government are starting to bite harder. The United States is handing control over Venezuela's U.S. bank accounts to opposition challenger Juan Guaido and Russia says it expects Venezuela to have problems paying its debts.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday certified that Guaido has authority to take control of bank accounts that Venezuela's government has in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other U.S.-insured banks.

Guaido has been recognized as the nation's rightful leader by two dozen nations that contend the re-election of socialist President Nicolas Maduro was a sham, in part because his strongest opponents were barred from running.