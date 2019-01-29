HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's police chief says one of four officers shot while serving a search warrant at a suspected drug house has been struck by gunfire before during his time with the force.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said late Monday that the 54-year-old police supervisor, whose name has not been released, has been "shot several times in the line of duty."

Acevedo says that despite being shot previously, the officer "was there on the front lines" Monday serving the warrant at the home.

Acevedo did not release details of the other shootings.

The officer is one of two who are in critical but stable condition.

Two other officers are recovering from gunshot wounds and a fifth injured a knee.

Two suspects inside the house were shot and killed.