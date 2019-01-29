HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Latest on Zimbabwe's crackdown on protests (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The Zimbabwe pastor and activist who is charged with subversion and accused of inciting protests has been granted bail after more than a week in detention.

The High Court in the capital, Harare, says Evan Mawarire must pay $2,000 and report to police three times a week.

His lawyer Tonderai Bhatasara says Mawarire will be released on Wednesday.

The pastor could face 20 years in prison on the subversion charge. His lawyer rejects the allegations against him.

Zimbabwe's police say more than 1,000 people have been arrested in protests against a sharp rise in fuel prices. Activists and others accuse security forces of carrying out a deadly crackdown.

3:30 p.m.

Lawyers in Zimbabwe have marched on the constitutional court to protest the alleged denial of justice for hundreds of people arrested in a violent crackdown on protests that shut down the country.

A police spokeswoman says over 1,000 people have been arrested. Lawyers say many languish in jail after being denied bail while others have been forced into unfair hearings.

Human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa describes the judiciary's actions as "well-coordinated."

Dozens of gown-wearing lawyers marched in the capital, Harare, as riot police watched. The lawyers petitioned chief justice Luke Malaba.

Reports of alleged abuses by security forces continue, with the military heavily deployed in poor and working-class suburbs.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa asserts that the arrests are meant to "cripple" his party. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba rejects the allegation.