Security forces and emergency services attend the scene of a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. The blast took place insi
Security forces and emergency services attend the scene of a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The blast took place insi
Security forces and emergency services attend the scene of a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. The blast took place insi
Security forces attend the scene of a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Tuesday Jan. 29, 2019. The blast took place inside a petrol station loc
Emergency services attend the scene of a blast in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The blast took place inside a petrol station
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The deputy mayor of Somalia's capital says two people were killed and five wounded in an explosion at a gas station.
Mohamed Tulah says the casualties in the Mogadishu blast are "far less than what everybody was expecting."
Tuesday's blast occurred near the ministry of petroleum.
Mogadishu is often targeted in bombings by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.