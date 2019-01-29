MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The deputy mayor of Somalia's capital says two people were killed and five wounded in an explosion at a gas station.

Mohamed Tulah says the casualties in the Mogadishu blast are "far less than what everybody was expecting."

Tuesday's blast occurred near the ministry of petroleum.

Mogadishu is often targeted in bombings by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.