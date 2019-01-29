TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two of Taiwan’s elite athletes shared their experiences of transforming themselves from speaking “broken English” into speaking “fluent English” in a Sports Administration news conference on Tuesday.

Badminton star Chou Tien-chen (周天成) said that in case of a controversial call, he would have to reason with the referee in English to safeguard his rights. Chou, who was often seen talking in English during post match interviews, encourages young athletes to actively learn English lest they be taken advantage of.

He said he encountered an opponent who spoke rudely to him in English during a match, and he complained to the referee about that immediately.

Ultramarathon athlete Tommy Chen (陳彥博), who frequently participated in international ultramarathon events, recalled an embarrassing situation that happened in a foreign country long ago when his English was poor. He said that he and two of his friends went to McDonald’s and, as the clerk spoke so fast that he couldn’t understand what was being said, he could only nod to mean “Yes.” They ended up getting meals for eight people, and couldn’t possibly eat all the food.

Chen, who is now English proficient, added, “I usually watch English talk shows on the Internet or video platforms, and with interesting episodes, it’s more fun to learn, and I am more motivated to learn as well.”