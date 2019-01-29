TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Cosmos flowers are blooming on massive plots of land near a picturesque bridge in Luye Township of Taitung County, according media reports on Tuesday,

The cosmos flowers are blooming on 20 plus hectares plots beside the Er Ceng Ping Shui Bridge (二層坪水圳), which is a red waterway with white arches. The flowers are expected to last though the Lunar New Year holiday.

Luye Township mayor Lee Guo-qiang (李國強) said that the sea of cosmos flowers at Er Ceng Ping is located off County Route 29 East (東29縣道), which connects with Provincial Highway 9.

To get there, motorists driving on the Luye stretch of Provincial Highway 9 will have to turn into Ruijing Rd (瑞景路) leading to Ruilong Village (瑞隆村), he added.

The township office has built a makeshift parking lot out of a fallow rice paddy, Lee said, urging visitors to park their cars on the parking lot to avoid traffic congestion.

After passing Luye Township and heading north into Guanshan Township, motorists will be able to see a 13-hectare sea of flowers near the Rice School (米國學校), of which ten hectares are cosmos flowers and three hectares are sun flowers.

(Photo by CNA)