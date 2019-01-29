Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 29, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;Showers around;88;79;SW;11;78%;70%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;77;63;NW;8;61%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;59;43;Breezy with some sun;58;40;ESE;18;70%;38%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;58;51;Clouds and sun;57;50;SW;11;56%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;39;31;Bit of rain, snow;36;28;WSW;8;88%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;37;31;A little snow;37;21;N;2;87%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and warm;64;44;Rain and drizzle;50;33;SE;10;66%;80%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;13;-6;Clouds;12;2;SE;8;74%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;NNE;13;43%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;60;50;Spotty showers;59;48;WSW;7;76%;69%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;80;68;Mostly cloudy;78;65;ENE;10;67%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;63;44;Clouds and sun;64;49;SE;5;68%;51%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;87;75;Plenty of clouds;89;74;ESE;8;71%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;81;58;Partly sunny;79;58;ESE;7;56%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSW;5;50%;5%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;54;42;Clouds and sun;57;45;WNW;16;51%;60%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;43;25;Mostly cloudy;41;21;NE;14;15%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;34;30;Partly sunny;35;29;ENE;5;95%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;38;28;More clouds than sun;37;29;SSE;10;64%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;66;50;A shower in the a.m.;67;47;ESE;5;73%;85%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;Mostly sunny;87;63;ESE;11;49%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;More clouds than sun;40;19;Clouds and sun;34;23;NE;7;84%;31%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;38;31;Bit of rain, snow;35;25;SW;10;77%;65%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;41;34;Mild with rain;52;36;SE;7;77%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;41;26;Partly sunny;36;26;NE;4;84%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;80;A t-storm in spots;88;70;NW;7;76%;49%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;88;64;A t-storm around;90;65;W;4;40%;76%;12

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;51;33;Mostly sunny;53;37;NW;7;45%;61%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;69;50;Hazy sunshine;69;48;SW;12;24%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;74;64;Some sun, pleasant;76;64;SSE;11;67%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;81;64;ENE;3;60%;28%;8

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;86;73;Partly sunny;86;71;NE;12;69%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Windy and frigid;6;-20;Periods of sun;-10;-20;W;16;62%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;73;High clouds;90;74;NNE;12;58%;2%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;36;30;More clouds than sun;35;32;SE;10;66%;43%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;64;Nice with some sun;75;65;N;10;70%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;48;36;Cool with some sun;52;38;S;8;42%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;ENE;10;72%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;66;44;Hazy sun;68;48;ENE;5;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;34;15;Mostly sunny;46;22;SW;6;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as warm;76;55;Hazy sunshine;77;55;NNW;6;42%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;WSW;7;77%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;38;31;Chilly with some sun;39;29;S;10;79%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;54;39;Rain;50;38;NNE;6;68%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;60;55;Afternoon rain;59;57;W;15;77%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;75;65;Rain and drizzle;77;64;SE;11;77%;58%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing, a t-shower;75;59;Some sun;77;60;E;3;59%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;72;56;An afternoon shower;77;62;ENE;6;61%;53%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;25;23;A little snow;30;22;SSE;8;93%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;73;Partly sunny, nice;93;74;ESE;7;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;72;62;Nice with some sun;72;64;E;9;72%;20%;5

Honolulu, United States;A little p.m. rain;80;70;Showers around;80;72;NE;18;63%;87%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and warmer;79;51;Sunny and nice;78;53;E;5;34%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;64;45;A little p.m. rain;57;46;NNW;4;67%;89%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;60;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;48;S;7;64%;36%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;86;76;A shower or t-storm;88;77;WSW;7;77%;68%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;Mostly sunny;87;75;WNW;6;58%;23%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NW;6;56%;70%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;46;31;Colder with snow;36;32;NNW;4;71%;82%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Fog will lift;77;61;Periods of sun, nice;78;60;WSW;8;56%;61%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;61;35;Partly sunny;65;42;E;4;55%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, hot;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;98;72;N;11;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;38;35;A little rain;40;35;SSE;6;88%;86%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;86;73;Spotty showers;84;74;NNE;6;68%;85%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;92;74;A t-storm around;88;74;WSW;5;71%;79%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;75;48;Hazy sunshine;75;51;NNW;7;38%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;95;74;A t-storm or two;92;74;NE;4;72%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;56;42;Showers and t-storms;54;42;E;8;79%;82%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;Showers around;87;78;SSW;5;76%;70%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds;80;73;Nice with some sun;80;72;S;8;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;56;51;Afternoon rain;57;55;W;9;88%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;42;30;An afternoon shower;40;27;SSW;7;74%;45%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;ESE;5;67%;58%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;92;79;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;6;71%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;55;35;Afternoon rain;50;44;WSW;8;52%;87%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;81;Clouds and sun, nice;88;81;NE;13;65%;17%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SE;6;77%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny, nice;85;73;E;8;57%;10%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;99;64;A p.m. t-storm;91;64;WSW;9;45%;78%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;74;43;Partly sunny;73;43;SSW;4;30%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;68;54;A stray shower;73;63;NNE;6;68%;56%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, not as cold;31;27;More clouds than sun;31;27;ENE;4;94%;66%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;86;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;E;12;65%;4%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;71;WNW;9;73%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow, not as cold;26;12;A little a.m. snow;13;-2;WSW;7;66%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;29;23;A little snow;33;31;SSE;8;91%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunlit and pleasant;88;68;Hazy sunshine;88;69;N;5;33%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;83;54;Abundant sunshine;84;57;NNE;12;44%;4%;12

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;41;21;A snow squall;28;5;W;21;36%;58%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;63;46;More clouds than sun;60;43;SW;6;76%;32%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-3;-5;Remaining cloudy;7;-5;WSW;10;79%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;46;30;Mostly sunny, milder;51;34;SW;4;57%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;19;10;A little snow, cold;19;17;NE;4;71%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;24;-1;Colder;8;-6;SW;15;63%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;SE;4;74%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny;89;73;NNW;13;60%;27%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;ENE;8;79%;63%;9

Paris, France;Rain to snow;39;31;Showers around;37;29;WSW;8;74%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and cooler;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;65;ESE;10;40%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny;94;73;Mostly sunny;92;71;S;5;55%;11%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;91;77;Some brightening;94;77;NNE;10;65%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;90;70;Partly sunny;84;69;NNE;4;64%;44%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;38;24;Partly sunny;36;24;WSW;6;61%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Milder;45;20;Turning cloudy;45;17;NNW;6;70%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;55;Downpours;70;56;S;10;66%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;50;Clouds and sun;61;50;SSW;6;79%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;A morning shower;86;77;SSE;9;68%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;21;19;Mostly sunny, cold;24;18;NE;8;47%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;33;29;More clouds than sun;33;16;S;7;92%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;94;76;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;NE;7;54%;2%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;67;54;Mostly cloudy;70;62;SSE;7;36%;30%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny;53;32;Chilly with rain;48;34;SSE;9;80%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;25;24;Low clouds;33;20;SSW;8;82%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;61;50;A little p.m. rain;60;51;ESE;6;86%;86%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;84;62;Some sun, a shower;81;60;ENE;11;60%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;A stray shower;83;73;ESE;8;65%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;Partly sunny;78;61;N;6;68%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;79;44;Mostly sunny, nice;80;42;ENE;6;14%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;91;60;Plenty of sun;91;62;SW;7;36%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;81;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;N;3;71%;26%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;55;45;Afternoon rain;54;53;W;8;88%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;53;34;Cloudy;52;38;SE;4;67%;5%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;45;22;Clouding up, mild;47;24;NW;4;61%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;50;46;Mild with some sun;59;43;SSE;9;78%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;NNE;12;73%;65%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;45;35;A bit of rain;44;31;NW;7;87%;72%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;73;A shower in spots;82;73;ENE;9;70%;65%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;35;18;Colder;22;13;WNW;4;73%;57%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and humid;88;75;High clouds, humid;88;76;NNE;14;62%;5%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;75;61;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;SSE;7;62%;6%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;25;23;Mostly cloudy;34;22;SSW;7;88%;49%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;58;44;A little p.m. rain;53;42;S;8;78%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;54;33;Variable cloudiness;50;32;NNE;5;70%;11%;2

Tehran, Iran;A little a.m. rain;55;38;Mostly sunny;54;40;NNE;5;38%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;66;50;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;SSW;7;52%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;58;40;Spotty showers;58;42;ESE;5;62%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, windy, cooler;47;34;Partly sunny;50;37;WSW;7;52%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;25;2;Colder;6;-3;WSW;24;73%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;58;47;Mostly sunny;63;50;SW;16;52%;21%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;54;45;An afternoon shower;58;43;WSW;16;68%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;0;-23;Sunny, but cold;2;-18;SSW;8;48%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;48;35;Mostly cloudy;48;37;NE;2;51%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Variable clouds;40;22;Partly sunny;36;25;SW;8;72%;29%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;Sunny and very warm;89;64;NNE;4;46%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;32;29;Variable cloudiness;32;23;ESE;5;85%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;37;24;Partly sunny;33;27;E;6;89%;62%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;79;68;Inc. clouds;76;66;N;21;70%;8%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;More sun than clouds;92;65;Sunny and nice;91;64;NNW;5;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;47;25;Clouds and sun;44;29;E;2;65%;29%;2

