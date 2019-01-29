Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 29, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers around;31;26;SW;18;78%;70%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;25;17;NW;13;61%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;15;6;Breezy with some sun;14;5;ESE;28;70%;38%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;15;11;Clouds and sun;14;10;SW;18;56%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;4;-1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-2;WSW;13;88%;84%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;3;0;A little snow;3;-6;N;3;87%;73%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and warm;18;7;Rain and drizzle;10;1;SE;16;66%;80%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as cold;-11;-21;Clouds;-11;-16;SE;13;74%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;NNE;20;43%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;16;10;Spotty showers;15;9;WSW;11;76%;69%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;27;20;Mostly cloudy;26;19;ENE;15;67%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;17;7;Clouds and sun;18;9;SE;7;68%;51%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Plenty of clouds;31;24;ESE;12;71%;44%;4

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;Partly sunny;26;14;ESE;12;56%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;SSW;8;50%;5%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;12;5;Clouds and sun;14;7;WNW;26;51%;60%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;6;-4;Mostly cloudy;5;-6;NE;22;15%;1%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Snow and rain;1;-1;Partly sunny;2;-2;ENE;7;95%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;More clouds than sun;3;-1;SSE;16;64%;27%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;19;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;8;ESE;9;73%;85%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;17;ESE;17;49%;5%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;More clouds than sun;4;-7;Clouds and sun;1;-5;NE;12;84%;31%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;4;0;Bit of rain, snow;2;-4;SW;16;77%;65%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;5;1;Mild with rain;11;2;SE;12;77%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;5;-3;Partly sunny;2;-3;NE;7;84%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;31;21;NW;11;76%;49%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;31;18;A t-storm around;32;18;W;7;40%;76%;12

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;Mostly sunny;12;3;NW;11;45%;61%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;21;10;Hazy sunshine;20;9;SW;20;24%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, cooler;23;18;Some sun, pleasant;25;18;SSE;18;67%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;27;18;ENE;5;60%;28%;8

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;30;23;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;20;69%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Windy and frigid;-14;-29;Periods of sun;-24;-29;W;25;62%;18%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;High clouds;32;23;NNE;19;58%;2%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow shower;2;-1;More clouds than sun;2;0;SE;16;66%;43%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;24;18;Nice with some sun;24;18;N;16;70%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;9;2;Cool with some sun;11;3;S;12;42%;9%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;16;72%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;19;7;Hazy sun;20;9;ENE;8;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;1;-9;Mostly sunny;8;-6;SW;10;31%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as warm;24;13;Hazy sunshine;25;13;NNW;10;42%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;11;77%;74%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;Chilly with some sun;4;-2;S;16;79%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;12;4;Rain;10;3;NNE;9;68%;100%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;16;13;Afternoon rain;15;14;W;24;77%;87%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;24;18;Rain and drizzle;25;18;SE;18;77%;58%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing, a t-shower;24;15;Some sun;25;16;E;5;59%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;22;13;An afternoon shower;25;17;ENE;9;61%;53%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;-4;-5;A little snow;-1;-5;SSE;12;93%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;ESE;11;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;22;16;Nice with some sun;22;18;E;15;72%;20%;5

Honolulu, United States;A little p.m. rain;27;21;Showers around;27;22;NE;29;63%;87%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and warmer;26;10;Sunny and nice;26;12;E;8;34%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;18;7;A little p.m. rain;14;8;NNW;6;67%;89%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;16;9;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;9;S;11;64%;36%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WSW;11;77%;68%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;WNW;9;58%;23%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;26;15;Mostly cloudy;27;15;NW;9;56%;70%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;8;-1;Colder with snow;2;0;NNW;7;71%;82%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Fog will lift;25;16;Periods of sun, nice;25;16;WSW;12;56%;61%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;16;2;Partly sunny;18;5;E;6;55%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun, hot;33;21;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;N;17;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;3;1;A little rain;5;2;SSE;9;88%;86%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;30;23;Spotty showers;29;23;NNE;10;68%;85%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WSW;8;71%;79%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;24;9;Hazy sunshine;24;10;NNW;11;38%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;35;23;A t-storm or two;34;24;NE;6;72%;86%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;14;5;Showers and t-storms;12;5;E;13;79%;82%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;Showers around;31;26;SSW;8;76%;70%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds;27;23;Nice with some sun;27;22;S;13;71%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, a shower;13;10;Afternoon rain;14;13;W;15;88%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;6;-1;An afternoon shower;4;-3;SSW;12;74%;45%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;22;11;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;ESE;8;67%;58%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;33;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;10;71%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;13;2;Afternoon rain;10;7;WSW;13;52%;87%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;NE;21;65%;17%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;10;77%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;E;13;57%;10%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny and hot;37;18;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;WSW;15;45%;78%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;23;6;Partly sunny;23;6;SSW;7;30%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;20;12;A stray shower;23;17;NNE;10;68%;56%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, not as cold;0;-3;More clouds than sun;-1;-3;ENE;7;94%;66%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;E;19;65%;4%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;21;WNW;15;73%;68%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow, not as cold;-3;-11;A little a.m. snow;-11;-19;WSW;11;66%;67%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-5;A little snow;0;0;SSE;13;91%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunlit and pleasant;31;20;Hazy sunshine;31;21;N;8;33%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;28;12;Abundant sunshine;29;14;NNE;20;44%;4%;12

New York, United States;A little p.m. rain;5;-6;A snow squall;-2;-15;W;33;36%;58%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;17;8;More clouds than sun;15;6;SW;10;76%;32%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-19;-20;Remaining cloudy;-14;-21;WSW;16;79%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;8;-1;Mostly sunny, milder;11;1;SW;7;57%;25%;3

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;-7;-12;A little snow, cold;-7;-8;NE;7;71%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, not as cold;-5;-18;Colder;-13;-21;SW;24;63%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SE;7;74%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;21;60%;27%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;ENE;13;79%;63%;9

Paris, France;Rain to snow;4;0;Showers around;3;-2;WSW;13;74%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and cooler;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;ESE;16;40%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;22;S;9;55%;11%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;33;25;Some brightening;35;25;NNE;16;65%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;32;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;7;64%;44%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;3;-5;Partly sunny;2;-4;WSW;10;61%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Milder;7;-7;Turning cloudy;7;-8;NNW;10;70%;2%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;13;Downpours;21;13;S;16;66%;87%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;10;Clouds and sun;16;10;SSW;9;79%;44%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSE;15;68%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-8;NE;13;47%;1%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;0;-2;More clouds than sun;1;-9;S;12;92%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly sunny and hot;35;25;NE;11;54%;2%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;19;12;Mostly cloudy;21;16;SSE;12;36%;30%;5

Rome, Italy;Sunny;12;0;Chilly with rain;9;1;SSE;14;80%;88%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as cold;-4;-5;Low clouds;0;-7;SSW;13;82%;59%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;16;10;A little p.m. rain;16;11;ESE;10;86%;86%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;16;Some sun, a shower;27;16;ENE;18;60%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;ESE;13;65%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;25;16;N;10;68%;6%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;26;7;Mostly sunny, nice;26;5;ENE;9;14%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Plenty of sun;33;17;SW;11;36%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;N;5;71%;26%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;13;7;Afternoon rain;12;11;W;13;88%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;12;1;Cloudy;11;3;SE;6;67%;5%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;7;-5;Clouding up, mild;8;-5;NW;6;61%;6%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;10;8;Mild with some sun;15;6;SSE;15;78%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NNE;20;73%;65%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;7;2;A bit of rain;6;-1;NW;12;87%;72%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;23;A shower in spots;28;23;ENE;15;70%;65%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;2;-8;Colder;-5;-10;WNW;7;73%;57%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and humid;31;24;High clouds, humid;31;25;NNE;23;62%;5%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;24;16;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;SSE;11;62%;6%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-4;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;SSW;12;88%;49%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and mild;14;7;A little p.m. rain;12;6;S;13;78%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;12;0;Variable cloudiness;10;0;NNE;9;70%;11%;2

Tehran, Iran;A little a.m. rain;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;4;NNE;9;38%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;SSW;12;52%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;14;4;Spotty showers;14;6;ESE;8;62%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny, windy, cooler;8;1;Partly sunny;10;3;WSW;11;52%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;-4;-17;Colder;-14;-20;WSW;38;73%;59%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;14;9;Mostly sunny;17;10;SW;25;52%;21%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;12;7;An afternoon shower;14;6;WSW;25;68%;60%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;-18;-30;Sunny, but cold;-17;-28;SSW;13;48%;5%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;9;2;Mostly cloudy;9;3;NE;4;51%;55%;1

Vienna, Austria;Variable clouds;5;-6;Partly sunny;2;-4;SW;13;72%;29%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;Sunny and very warm;32;18;NNE;7;46%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;0;-1;Variable cloudiness;0;-5;ESE;8;85%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow shower;3;-5;Partly sunny;1;-3;E;9;89%;62%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Inc. clouds;24;19;N;34;70%;8%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;More sun than clouds;34;18;Sunny and nice;33;18;NNW;8;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and mild;8;-4;Clouds and sun;7;-2;E;3;65%;29%;2

