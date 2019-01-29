  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's 'One Country, Two Systems' will never obtain credibility: Japanese media

Taiwan warned to remain vigilant in Yomiuri Shimbun op-ed

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/29 17:49
Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in South Africa, 2017

Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in South Africa, 2017 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Under increasing pressure from the Chinese government, Taiwan’s plight has continued to draw the attention of international media, with scholars and foreign policy experts continually delivering criticisms of China’s behavior and commentaries on Taiwan’s cross-strait strategies.

An op-ed in Japanese newspaper The Yomiuri Shimbun says that China has suppressed dissenting voices from Taiwan for so long that even if its “One County, Two Systems” arrangement is achieved, it will never obtain credibility internationally.

Xi Jinping promised that China would implement the arrangement for its “Taiwan compatriots” following a “peaceful unification” in his new year address on Jan. 2 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a message delivered to the R.O.C. about recommencing relations.

The article warns Xi’s promise of a “peaceful unification” should not be taken at face value, and as the totalitarian nature of Beijing’s governance grows, so does the likelihood the Communist Party leader would deviate from his promise. It cites the current suppression of democracy and freedom of speech in Hong Kong as an example.

A bi-party consensus now exists on cross-strait relations, the commentary notes, so even if Xi Jinping were able to strengthen China’s influence over Taiwan’s general population and create social division prior to the 2020 elections, it would be impossible for an entirely pro-China, pro-unification leader to come to power.

The writer argues the U.S. should be more forthright with its support for Taiwan in order to counterbalance China’s power and ensure the safety and stability of the East Asian region.
Taiwan-China
Taiwan-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan mainland affairs minister sets forth three proposals to ensure cross-strait stability
Taiwan mainland affairs minister sets forth three proposals to ensure cross-strait stability
2019/01/23 16:01
Analyst: 9 predictions for China in 2019
Analyst: 9 predictions for China in 2019
2019/01/16 17:57
US defense report: Taiwan ‘primary driver for China’s military modernization’
US defense report: Taiwan ‘primary driver for China’s military modernization’
2019/01/16 12:41
EU parliamentary group supports Taiwan, rejects "1 country 2 systems"
EU parliamentary group supports Taiwan, rejects "1 country 2 systems"
2019/01/14 16:00
Taiwan’s attitude towards Chinese efforts to unifiy too weak: former President
Taiwan’s attitude towards Chinese efforts to unifiy too weak: former President
2019/01/09 16:04