TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) takes himself for a celebrity and was ungrateful to a key supporter in his 1998 mayoral election bid, former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Alex Tsai (蔡正元) said Tuesday.

Writing on Facebook, the retired senior KMT official, lawmaker and campaign manager warned the popular newly elected mayor of Kaohsiung, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), not to follow in the footsteps of the former president and KMT chairman.

When Ma was running for office for the first time, for mayor of Taipei City in 1998, he found it difficult to find suitable campaign leaders in each city district, according to Tsai.

The ex-legislator said he managed to find a businessman willing to help, yet after Ma won the election, he refused to write a congratulatory message for him. The businessman was the member of an association of traditional Chinese pharmacists, and had set aside his work to take on the task of helping Ma win the election, Tsai said.

Once the campaign completed, he had his business redecorated, but a message from the mayor’s office said Ma did not write congratulatory messages for private business operations, according to Tsai on Facebook.

From that moment on, the businessman never again mentioned Ma’s name, the former KMT legislator added.

This story should be shown to anyone who assumes himself to a celebrity, and could also serve as a lesson to the new mayor of Kaohsiung not to turn into a second Ma, Tsai said.