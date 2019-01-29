TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two US warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week, marking the fourth passage of US naval ships in seven months. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson said on Monday, Jan. 28, that they see the Taiwan Strait as international waters, and that's why they did the transit.

Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying urged the U.S. to abide by Beijing’s One China Principle and to refrain from provocative actions while passing through the waters between the territories it claims.

Richardson's statement has been widely cited by Taiwanese media on Tuesday as an implication that another passage is possible in the future.

Addressing the Washington-based Brookings Institution on Monday, Admiral Richardson said that it is a clear fact that the Taiwan Strait is international waters and he doesn't worry about the passage.

He added that, despite the growing competition, some basic principles have been observed by the U.S. and China to avoid miscalculation and accidents.

Richardson also noted that the two parties have continued to meet up and exchange information in order to get to know each other better, thus minimizing the risk of any serious conflict.

In an email response to Taiwan's Central News Agency late last November, Pentagon spokesman Christopher Logan said the transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.