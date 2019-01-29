TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau on Tuesday gave a heads-up on the opening hours of all the country’s national forest recreation areas during the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday, hailing paying visits to these areas as a nice way to make the most of the long holiday.

The bureau said that all forest recreation areas are closed on Feb. 4 except Wuling, Alishan, and Fuyuan, as well as the Hinoki Village and the Alishan Forest Railway.

However, the Tengjhih and Siangyang forest recreation areas will remain closed during the Lunar New Year holiday due to damages caused by typhoons.

In addition, each national forest area will hold special activities to celebrate the traditional holiday.

For example, Dongyanshan will present Atayal tribal musical and dance performances, including Tayal Jew’s harp performances and rituals to pray for blessings, at 11 a.m. from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10. For a list of all the activities, please refer to this Chinese site.

From Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, the Basianshan and Alishan forest recreation areas will provide free shuttle bus service, the bureau said, adding that shuttle bus service is also available at Taipingshan. For shuttle bus information (Chinese), please click here.

For more information about the operation of all forest recreation areas across Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday, please refer to Taiwan Forest Recreation website or Forestry Bureau’s website.

(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)

