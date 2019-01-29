  1. Home
Taipei MRT, Gondola, Children's Amusement Park, Ice Land opening hours during LNY

Taipei City Government announced adjusted business hours of the MRT, Taipei Children's Amusement Park, Maokong Gondola, and Taipei Arena Ice Land

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/01/29 14:51

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the nine-day Lunar New Year Holiday will start from Saturday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 10, Taipei City Government announced on Jan. 25 adjusted business hours of the MRT, Taipei Children's Amusement Park, Maokong Gondola, and Taipei Arena Ice Land for the holiday.

MRT system

1. Bicycles will not be allowed to enter or exit the following MRT stations: Tamsui, Taipei Main Station, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Zhongshan, Daan, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Nanjing Fuxing, and all of the stations along the Wenhu Line (BR). At all other stations, bicycles may be carried as usual.

Taipei Children's Amusement Park

1. Feb. 4 (Chinese New Year's Eve): Closed.

2. Feb. 2-3, 5-9: Open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.

3. Fe.10: Open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Maokong Gondola

1. Feb. 4 (Chinese New Year's Eve): Closed.

2. Feb. 2, 5-9: Open from 8:30 am to 10:00 pm.

3. Feb. 3, 10: Open from 8:30 am to 9:00 pm.

Taipei Arena Ice Land skating rink

1. Feb. 4 (Chinese New Year's Eve): Closed.

2. Feb. 3, 5-10: Open from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.

For more information, please contact TRTC’s 24hr customer service hotline: (02) 218-12345, the Citizen Hotline: 1999, 02-2720-8889 when calling from outside Taipei, or visit the Taipei Metro website.
Lunar New Year

