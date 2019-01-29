TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government ought to open all mountain trails to the public, says former Taiwan Mountain Rescue Association Secretary-General Ming-pen Liang (梁明本).

Discussion over mountain safety has arisen following the death of Gigi Wu.

Earlier this month, Taiwan’s “bikini climber” Wu died after falling into a valley near Penju mountain in Nantou Couty (南投縣) and rescue services were unable to reach the site in time to save her. Wu alerted emergency services via satellite phone soon after her fall, but adverse weather conditions and the fact the Wu was climbing in an unregulated area made it difficult for rescuers to respond effectively.

The fact that Wu did not notify authorities via application or otherwise prior to her climb has stirred up debate.



Taiwan's "bikini climber" Gigi Wu (Facebook/Gigi Wu)

Certain mountaineers are arguing the government ought to open more trails, as Taiwan has a huge wealth of natural resources and individuals pay a lot for permits which allow little room for choice in how they scale a mountain, leading some to climb unregulated areas. Others are saying choosing to climb alone in a restricted area was irresponsible behaviour on Wu’s part.

Liang said climbers ought to submit a complete itinerary prior to departure to ensure their safety, but “all mountain trails should be opened.” “What the government needs to do is take control,” he added.

One of the biggest problems that give rise to climbing fatalities is people entering parks without registered permission, Liang said, or people entering parks illegally due to closed trails. “If you completely open the trails, and ask climbers to provide a detailed itinerary before departing, you can not only know their route, but people will also be less inclined to climb unregulated mountains,” he commented.

Because most of Taiwan’s big mountains are in national conservation areas, climbing them is restricted, and those hoping to register for a particular climb are regularly left disappointed. A local rescue worker told CNA some people who apply for permits to Jade Mountain, Chiaming Lake, Tian Chi mountain and other popular destinations often do not receive their permit—even after two years.

The rescue worker said under martial law, it was difficult to obtain a permit, but once obtained one could climb any mountain; unlike nowadays, when mountain trails are frequently closed off.

“These officials that decide certain paths are too dangerous or have recently collapsed do not even climb; how can they know the true situation, whether somewhere is dangerous or not? Evaluation should be left to mountaineering experts,” he said.

Liang acknowledged that allowing more people access to the parks would naturally increase the number of serious incidents, but stressed that accidents happen unexpectedly and are beyond the control of mountain rescue services. “Experienced climbers make assiduous preparations that account for risks, so most serious incidents are complete accidents,” he added.